A 38-year-old Menlo Park photographer is facing life in prison on charges he sexually assaulted three women between August 2014 to June 2016 who allegedly posed for photo shoots for him, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Chad Miller pleaded not guilty to 11 felony charges including rape, oral copulation, digital penetration and sodomy of an intoxicated person when he appeared in court Friday. Having posted a $350,000 bail bond, Miller is out of custody, according to prosecutors.
Miller is believed to have asked at least three women to pose as models for him during photo shoots, during which he would allegedly ask them to perform sex acts.
In some cases, he allegedly intoxicated the woman before the alleged sexual assaults, which are said to have occurred in Redwood City, San Mateo and at his home in Menlo Park, according to prosecutors.
The alleged victims are believed to have created an online chat group to discuss their experiences with Miller, which is said to have helped bring the case to light, according to prosecutors.
Miller’s jury trial was set Jan. 6, and he is next expected to appear in court Nov. 18 for pretrial conference, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.