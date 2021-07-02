A man was arrested Thursday by deputies in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after he reportedly set off fireworks.
Mario Ventura, 49, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of tear gas and possession/discharge of fireworks, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday at 3 a.m., deputies observed fireworks being set off in the area of Devonshire and Dumbarton avenues.
As the deputies responded to the scene, they saw Ventura walking away.
Deputies stopped Ventura, learned he was on parole, and when they searched him, they located narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and a discharged roman candle-style firework in his possession.
