Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

A man was arrested Thursday by deputies in North Fair Oaks in connection with several crimes after he reportedly set off fireworks.

Mario Ventura, 49, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of tear gas and possession/discharge of fireworks, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., deputies observed fireworks being set off in the area of Devonshire and Dumbarton avenues.

As the deputies responded to the scene, they saw Ventura walking away.

Deputies stopped Ventura, learned he was on parole, and when they searched him, they located narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and a discharged roman candle-style firework in his possession.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription