A Menlo Park man has been arrested after authorities allegedly found 15 firearms during a raid of his home, including assault-style and automatic firearms, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Prosecutors said that Christopher Echols, 42, of Menlo Park, is charged with four felonies, including three counts of assault weapon possession and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Police searched his home March 29 after collecting information he might have weapons at home after an initial March 20 arrest during a traffic stop, prosecutors said.
In addition to the guns found during the raid, police allegedly found evidence of street-gang participation, police-style radio communication devices and ammunition, prosecutors said.
Police had initially stopped Echols for speeding in the area of Willow Avenue and Newbridge Street in Menlo Park March 20. Police allegedly found a loaded handgun that resulted in his arrest, prosecutors said.
His next court appearance is April 25. He is out on $250,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.