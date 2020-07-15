A Menlo Park man is in custody after racking up at least 11 misdemeanors in five separate incidents in the past month for alleged crimes including propositioning underage girls and trespassing in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Vashon Conway, 40, faces charges for incidents that occurred between June 10 and July 11. He was released from jail after each of the first four incidents based on new statewide guidelines that automatically reduce bail to zero for misdemeanors, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. After Conway’s most recent arrest, bail was set at $25,000 and he remains in custody.
In the most recent incident July 11, Conway allegedly entered someone’s parked motorhome on Hansen Way just east of Veterans Boulevard and stood in the dining area behind the driver’s seat, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The owner of the motorhome feared for her safety and armed herself with a stick, police said, adding some time later Conway exited the motorhome.
On July 8, Conway broke into a Redwood City apartment through a window and told the owner he was looking for a man named Cesar upon being discovered, Wagstaffe said. The owner yelled at Conway to leave and he eventually did. Police determined Conway was under the influence of drugs when they arrested him.
On July 4, Conway allegedly walked up and down the hallway of another apartment complex in Redwood City with his pants down whilst masturbating, Wagstaffe said.
On July 5, Conway allegedly approached two 15-year-old girls at Sequoia High School and asked them for oral sex. In another incident, Conway was caught peering into windows in Menlo Park, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
