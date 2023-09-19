Menlo Park Fire District officials will be donating a surplus 2009 Pierce Velocity Fire Engine to the Maui Fire Department in light of the devastating wildfires, according to the department.
The Menlo Park Fire District recently put in to service six new fire engines and a new tiller ladder truck of which is allowing the district to have seven fire engines currently in surplus and preparing for sale/auction.
Being in this unique position, Virginia Chang-Kiraly, president of the board, reached out to Menlo Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen to see if this could be a consideration. Lorenzen reached out to Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura and they were interested. Lorenzen then worked with a shipper to get the engine to Maui by boat, with details being finalized. Donations may cover the cost of shipping.
During the August wildfires, the Maui Fire Department lost a fire engine and a brush engine that were burnt over and injured firefighters. The board was set to vote on the donation Monday night.
