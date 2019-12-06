San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.