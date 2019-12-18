A 24-year-old Hayward man and 33-year-old Merced man accused of assisting a man selling illegal firearms to confidential informants pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of an automatic assault rifle Monday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Aaron Pantoja and Anthony Samayoa were among the 24 men apprehended in police raids last month on the Peninsula and in South Bay counties. Though 15 of the men are being charged with federal crimes by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, nine of the suspects are being charged by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The mid-November raids netted 130 guns, 39 pounds of methamphetamine and 20 pounds of marijuana and concluded a yearslong investigation spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the help of the FBI, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Redwood City and San Mateo police departments, among other agencies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On May 21, Pantoja allegedly brought an assault rifle to 21-year-old Redwood City resident John Fattalini, who sold the firearm to a confidential informant. On May 31, Samayoa allegedly went with Fattalini during an undercover purchase of firearms and removed three firearms to give to a confidential informant during the sale, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Both Pantoja and Samayoa are out of custody on a $10,000 bail bond and are next expected to appear in court Feb. 26 for Superior Court review conference. Their preliminary hearing was set for March 18, according to prosecutors.
