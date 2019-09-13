A 29-year-old San Mateo man and a 21-year-old San Carlos man were taken into custody Thursday on theft-related charges after they were found to be in possession of stolen property following a series of early-morning car burglaries in the Laurelwood neighborhood, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
A San Mateo resident who saw two men looking for unlocked cars near the 4000 block of George Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 12 called police and provided a detailed description of the men. The caller also sounded his car alarm, which temporarily scared the men away, and a team of officers responded to the neighborhood and saw suspects matching the description driving away in a Dodge Durango, according to police.
The men were allegedly stopped at a convenience store at the Laurie Meadows Shopping Center and found with stolen property from a nearby unlocked car, along with other items that may have been stolen. San Mateo resident Christopher Jongejan and San Carlos resident Frank Volnoski were arrested and booked at San Mateo County Main Jail on theft-related charges.
San Mateo police are currently investigating the incident and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7200. The department is also advising residents keep valuables in their vehicles out of sight and lock their car doors, report suspicious activity and register any street-facing video security cameras with the department through the San Mateo Police Department’s Neighborhood Eyes Security Team.
