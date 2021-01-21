Belmont police arrested four men Tuesday night while on patrol of a recent crime hot spot near El Camino Real and Davey Glen Road after seeing two of them looking into parked cars.
At about 10 p.m., officers made the observation which led them to a vehicle parked nearby. Inside, the two men allegedly had burglary tools while one was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and the other allegedly had a concealed loaded firearm, according to police.
Belmont investigators are continuing this investigation to determine if these same subjects are related to other crimes in the area during the past several weeks, according to police.
The arrested men were Jose Enriquez-Alvarez, 40, of Redwood City, charged with conspiracy and possession of burglary tools; Joel Guzman-Orozco, 20, of Redwood City, charged with conspiracy and possession of burglary tools; Jose Alejo-Reyes, 42, of Redwood City, charged with carrying a concealed and loaded firearm; and Salesh Chand, 53, of San Mateo, charged with possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
