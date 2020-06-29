A memorial service being held Wednesday for Cal Fire Capt. David William Lutz is limited to friends, family and colleagues due to novel coronavirus concerns, but can be viewed online via live stream at https://vimeo.com/432350402/d4412931df.
Lutz, who died June 17 at age 33 in an off-duty hiking accident at Pfeiffer Burns State Park near Big Sur, was a captain with the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit.
The Los Gatos native began his career in 2008 as a Fire Fighter I in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit. He most recently was stationed at the El Granada Station within the Half Moon Bay-based Coastside Fire Protection District.
Lutz is survived by his wife Tisha Lutz, a stepdaughter, two young children and another on the way; parents Michael and Mary Anne Lutz, and eight siblings.
Condolence letters to his family should be sent to PO Drawer F-2 Felton, CA 95018, Cal Fire said. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lutz family can be made at https://gf.me/u/x93njb
