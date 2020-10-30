Three suspects in a series of storage facility and apartment complex burglaries were arrested last week, police officials announced.
According to police, an investigation was launched into a burglary crew that targeted various storage locker facilities and apartment complexes in the Westborough and Downtown Corridor neighborhoods.
Detectives executed a number of search warrants over the course of the investigation and ultimately identified three suspects.
The suspects were identified as 36-year-old Arvin Ibasan of Crockett, 30-year-old Johnrow Fernandez of Fairfield, and 31-year-old Hustler Mateverde of Daly City.
Police said evidence suggests the suspects conspired to commit about 40 burglaries in South San Francisco in addition to approximately 55 burglaries throughout the Bay Area.
Last week, officers arrested the suspects without incident and they were booked into San Mateo County Jail on various charges.
Police said the investigation uncovered several thousand dollars in stolen property that will be returned to the rightful owners.
