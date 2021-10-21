The Burlingame City Council will continue to meet remotely, with the council approving at least another month of Zoom meetings in response to COVID-19 health concerns.
Similar to many local governments on the Peninsula, the city has conducted its legislative work by video calls only during the pandemic. But with transmission rates and hospitalizations dropping and county vaccination rates among the highest in the state, some councils are easing into in-person meetings with hybrid arrangements in which certain councilmembers or staff meet in person while others join via video.
“The Zoom meetings have been working well for us,” Burlingame Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran said. “But of course in due time we do want to do in-person.”
Keighran said she would like to adopt the hybrid approach but the city needed to first update its technological capabilities to make the switch. Remote meetings have allowed for increased participation from members of the public, she said, something the hybrid approach would continue to foster. People wishing to add their input during meetings previously would have had to attend in-person at City Hall, now they can call in from their homes or elsewhere.
“That is something we definitely want to continue,” Keighran said. “This allows them the flexibility to look at whatever agenda items they are interested in that they want to listen to, it’s great for parents because they don’t have to look for child care.”
South San Francisco currently conducts hybrid meetings, as does Foster City; both cities switched months ago. Most other cities in the county still do business completely remote. Arrangements are partially dependent on physical space available in chambers, as some city hall buildings may not allow for proper social distancing. Additionally some may have already had the necessary technology infrastructure in place.
Keighran pointed out that while the remote arrangement is better for some members of the public, others might struggle with the technology or not have internet access, thus finding it easier to attend in person.
Specific criteria for returning to either hybrid or completely in person meetings has not been set, Keighran said, but the city will continue to monitor health metrics and make decisions regarding meeting arrangements monthly.
“It’s unknown how the winter will be with flu season and so forth,” Keighran said. “Hopefully, sometime in the near future we’ll be able to be back in our chambers.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order early last year allowing legislative bodies to meet remotely. The Brown Act, which requires such meetings be accessible to the public, ordinarily would not allow for remote meetings. More recently in September, the governor signed a bill to extend the allowance of remote meetings through Jan. 31, 2022.
Another bill, which would have allowed remote public comment through 2023, was recently vetoed by Newsom.
Along with the vote to continue remote meetings, the Burlingame council also approved a $135,000 expenditure to outfit the council’s chambers with hybrid meeting capabilities. The agreement includes the purchase of several screens, microphones, cameras and related hardware and labor charges. It is expected installation will take six weeks.
