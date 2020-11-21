Measure Y in San Mateo gained one vote total to stay 35 votes above passing, according to the latest election update from the San Mateo County Elections Office Friday.
Measure Y, as of Friday night, had 22,982 yes votes, or 50.4%, and 22,947 no votes, or 49.96%. On Wednesday, it had 22,950 yes votes, or 50.04 percent, and 22,916 no votes, or 49.96 percent. It gained a total of 63 votes with just provisional and late ballots left to count, according to the county Elections Office.
Measure Y needs a majority to pass, and it now has its largest lead since election counting started. Measure Y would extend the previous voter-approved building height limit of 55 feet in most areas of the city and density limit of 50 units per acre in the city for 10 years.
In another close race, two candidates are close for the third open seat on the Millbrae City Council. Though You You Xue was in the lead in early counts, Anders Fung is now ahead by 32 votes, down one from Wednesday.
Voter turnout was 85.7%, with a total of 379,457 ballots cast. The next update will be Monday, Nov. 23. The election is to be certified on Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.