A parcel tax aimed at boosting the Redwood City Elementary School District’s budget picked up a few more votes in the latest tally but is still short of passage.
Measure H showed just over 65% on election night but vote center tallies released Tuesday, Nov. 12, bumped that percentage up to 66.24% — still just shy of the supermajority 66.67% to pass. Subsequent tallies are scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 19 if necessary. The $149 parcel tax expected to generate an estimated $3.45 million for the school district annually over the next 12 years.
