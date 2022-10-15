A San Mateo ballot measure raising transfer tax rates on property sales over $10 million to increase revenue for infrastructure projects and maintain city services is up for a vote in the November election.
Measure CC would increase the existing real property transfer tax by 1% for properties sold or transferred for $10 million or more. The city said it would affect less than 1% of all properties sold or transferred. A real property transfer tax is paid upon the transfer or sale of a property and is split between a buyer and seller during residential sales.
“The structure of Measure CC hit the mark in terms of raising taxes in a way that will not impact 99.9% of the population, which was really important to us,” Councilmember Amourence Lee said.
The increase from 0.5% to 1.5% would go to the city’s general fund and stay local. The funding requirements state it must be for San Mateo uses and would not allow the state to take it away. According to the city, the funding would be used for street repairs, park improvements, emergency services and reducing traffic congestion, generating around $4.8 million annually. Lee said the structure was fair to the city and developers, who will mainly pay the tax increase during property sales. Last year, there were six property transactions the measure would have applied to if it was around.
“It really benefits everyone,” Lee said. That’s why we are thrilled to have our affordable housing partners and developer partners coming into the campaign on yes for Measure CC. They see it as an investment that will come back to everyone.”
The city has been examining bringing in more revenue to address long-term budget deficits and lost revenue from the pandemic. The city’s upcoming budget has a $4.7 million deficit, and it will likely draw nearly $30 million from reserves over the next five years before it can start building back up. The city also has $300 million in infrastructure projects it wants to fund but no identified revenue source. Rich Hedges, San Mateo Measure S Oversight Committee chair, noted hotel and sales tax went down during the pandemic, with tax revenue not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.
“We really need this to backfill not only what we haven’t got but trying to keep up with the revenue we need without bringing down our reserves,” Hedges said.
Lee noted Measure S, a 2015 voter-approved extension to quarter-cent sales tax, brought in a little over $5 million per year starting in 2018. The city used that funding to add four police officers for downtown and traffic-related activities, additional library hour services and funding and more money for street infrastructure and levee work to get the North Shoreview neighborhood out of the FEMA flood zone. She believed Measure CC revenue could address unfunded capital improvement project needs and city priorities around sustainability and equity initiatives and affordable housing.
“While this is a general fund tax, there is an opportunity for us to collectively come together and figure out what we want to prioritize,” Lee said. “Without this measure passing, this conversation can’t even happen.”
Lee said the city had done an excellent job running a lean organization focused on fiscal responsibility but is dealing with a growing population that requires more services. The city prioritized jobs and services during the pandemic and improved city services efficiency.
“We are not building our staff capacity even close to the population growth, and that goes across all departments,” Lee said.
