In an effort to give back to health care workers on the front lines of the current crisis, community groups have turned to Meal Train, a platform utilized to organize meal donations, to provide lunches and dinners to hospitals throughout San Mateo County and beyond.
“People want a tangible way to help, and can donate while sheltering in place and with friends,” said Colleen Nguyen, a psychotherapist who kickstarted the meal train campaign through her church. “My faith is a big piece and I wanted to have hope. Food nourishes people, good food.”
Nguyen’s motivation for donating meals grew out of concern for the well-being of her best friend, who serves as a nurse with the San Mateo Medical Center. After speaking with peers at Central Peninsula Church in Foster City, they shared their plans on Facebook, and the meal donations came pouring in. As of April 8, the group delivered 1,742 meals and plans to do another 3,791 by the end of May, with more slots available for donations, she said. Meals are sourced from chain restaurants like Chipotle and Starbird, as well as local shops like Little Lucca, 31st Union and Gin Mon Chinese Restaurant.
As of now, seven meal trains have been organized by community groups in coordination with hospital staff. John Jurow, CEO of the San Mateo County Health Foundation, said the meals have boosted morale at the San Mateo Medical Center, the first hospital to receive donations through the Meal Train campaigns.
“They love it. I personally cart the food in and deliver them every night, and the look on their faces is relief and joy. They look like they were all going to cry,” said Jurow. “They’re doing the work people are terrified to do.”
Jurow is a third generation San Mateo County resident who comes from a family of medical professionals. He says he now believes more than ever in the “San Mateo strong” mentality.
“We see the meals and donations coming in. It’s turned me from a glass half empty to glass half full guy,” said Jurow. “I was a health care worker for 10 years before I got into the management and I know even a thank you means a lot. It makes your day and shows people care.”
Meal donations are one of many items hospitals are accepting. Devil’s Canyon Brewery and Cuvée Wine Cellars, based locally in San Carlos, have partnered and switched production from beer and wine to hand sanitizer. Together they plan to distribute a thousand gallons of sanitizer to fire departments, police departments and hospitals this Friday.
“Meals are great and we’re a county hospital. We don’t have tons of money in the bank like some of these bigger hospitals. Donations are great and we think that’s really the way the community can help,” Jurow said when asked what the community can continue to do at this time to help.
When asked how she felt about the progress of the meal donations Nguyen said, “I think the biggest thing is I want to thank everyone. Yeah maybe I started it but everyone sharing it is amazing. It’s a win-win. People can feel like they did something.”
Visit smchf.org to learn more about how to help San Mateo County health care workers. Visit the Meals for COVID-19 Medical Workers Facebook group for more information on meal trains near you.
