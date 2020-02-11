A May 18 jury trial is set for a San Mateo resident who prosecutors say pushed his way into a bathroom, threatened to kill a woman and then raped her.
Daniel Branrivas, 24, was at the apartment where the woman had gone Sept. 29, 2019, with friends, prosecutors said.
Branrivas, who had met the woman for the first time that night, tried to kiss her and then warned he would drown her in the toilet if she did not submit, according to prosecutors.
He remains in custody on $750,000 bail.
