A May 4 jury trial is set for an East Palo Alto resident who police say shot and wounded a 20-year-old man outside a San Mateo market in a marijuana deal gone wrong.
Jose Antonio Longino, 21, was arrested after a Dec. 30 shooting outside La Hacienda Market on North Amphlett Boulevard and faces charges that include assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
The shooting victim was treated at Stanford Hospital for the gunshot and released with the bullet still in his leg, according to prosecutors.
He testified that he planned to sell one-quarter pound of marijuana for $375 in a transaction that began on the social media platform Snapchat.
The shooting victim said he was in his blue BMW when Longino pulled out a pistol from his pants, reached for a plastic bag with marijuana and cocked the gun.
“I thought it was over for me,” he said.
Longino grabbed the bag, told him not to follow and closed the car door, the man said in court.
