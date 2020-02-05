A May 18 trial is now set for Paul Joseph Souter, 28, and Shelby Lujan, 25, charged with animal cruelty in what prosecutors say was the death of a Millbrae dog from cardiac arrest.
Defense attorney Michael Hroziencik, representing Souter, said Tuesday that “We’re still looking forward to bringing this case to trial.”
The case was in San Mateo County Superior Court on Monday to set a new trial date, the ninth in the case.
According to prosecutors, Souter was at the San Bruno home of co-defendant Shelby Lujan, 25, taking care of the 2-year-old dog Sprocket on April 19, 2016, while she was at school.
While in his care, Sprocket suffered severe burns and Souter told Lujan when she came home that he had accidentally spilled hot water from a cup of tea on the dog, prosecutors said.
Despite severe burns, neither Lujan nor Souter sought emergency care for Sprocket and two weeks later Lujan brought her dog to the North Peninsula Vet Clinic in San Bruno where it was determined that the dog was suffering third degree burns on 40% of his body including the chest, genitals, bottom, tail and all four legs and paws, prosecutors said.
The burns were infected and the dog was in shock, septic, emaciated and in such pain that the veterinarian was unable to examine him, according to prosecutors. Sprocket died within hours of cardiac arrest and the forensic examiner concluded the animal could not have suffered the injuries from spilled water and that the injuries had to be intentionally inflicted, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.