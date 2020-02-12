Construction is expected to start in May at the Hallmark House Apartments in Redwood City — after what a councilman called a “very, very, very rough road” for city officials and the owner of the apartment closed since a 2013 fire.
Councilman Ian Bain spoke Monday before a unanimous vote approving issuing $25 million in bonds by the Sacramento-based California Statewide Communities Development Authority.
“All of us are very anxious to see this project move forward,” Bain said.
The Hallmark House owner has bought out a limited partner and will proceed with a rebuild of the 72 affordable housing units 531 Woodside Road.
A municipal staff report said the city bears no liability for issuance of the bonds.
Sponsored by the League of California Cities and the California State Association of Counties, the joint powers development authority allows local government access to low-cost, tax-exempt financing for projects that provide a public benefit, the report said.
At the meeting, Councilwoman Diana Reddy also spoke about the Association of Bay Area Governments meeting she and other councilmembers attended Friday in San Francisco about housing in California.
“So it was a wonderful opportunity for us to talk about challenges,” Reddy said.
Councilwoman Janet Borgens, who also attended the event, said more housing is needed here because of jobs — while rural areas need jobs because they’re building housing.
