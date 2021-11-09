A massive research and development and office project could be headed to South San Francisco, with the city Planning Commission expressing approval for the proposal despite agreeing projected impacts on the surrounding community would need to be reduced.
The 2.8-million-square foot development, to be spread across seven buildings, would occupy a 26.5-acre site bordering San Bruno, directly northeast of The Shops at Tanforan near both BART and Caltrain stations. Buildings would range from three to seven stories, with a maximum height of 120 feet. A new public road running east-west through the site would also be built, as would two parking structures comprising 1,100 spaces.
Plans further indicate a restaurant, bar and parklet, in addition to infrastructure upgrades including bike lanes, pedestrian space improvements and redesigns of intersections.
“You have my support with what you are undertaking with some modifications when we get to the environmental impact report,” Planning Commission Chair Michele Evans said.
The EIR, a report required by state law to study things like air pollution, noise and traffic associated with a new development, found the project would lead to “significant” air pollution during both construction and during operation, as well as significant noise during construction and traffic that would require a new traffic light be installed at a nearby intersection.
Though the site is currently home to several industrial uses including warehouses and distribution buildings as well as equipment storage, it is also directly adjacent to a single-family neighborhood in San Bruno, to which the majority of the commissioners concerns were directed.
“We are talking residents of San Bruno, and there’ll be this massive construction on a two-lane road, that’s something that we have to look at,” Commissioner Norm Faria said.
Commissioner Alex Tzang said that though he loved the project’s vision and end product, he had similar worries.
“When I see the [EIR] telling these kinds of things, I won’t be able to justify and say ‘yeah let’s go for it,’” he said. “That is being a pretty bad neighbor as well.”
Commissioners did, however, commend developer Lane Partners for pursuing the undertaking, noting the environmental cleanup necessary given the area’s past and present uses.
If approved, the project would be built in phases, the first of which would erect the three southernmost buildings, as well as the new road. A Lane Partner’s representative indicated all 26 acres had already been procured.
Commissioner JulieAnn Murphy queried whether the site could accommodate residential units, given the effects the added jobs to the areas would have on local housing needs.
According to Adena Friedman, a planner with the city, the site would need to be rezoned if housing were to be included, as the area is currently designated for business and office uses per the city’s general plan. The site is also partially within a zone determined to receive up to 70 decibels of sound from the San Francisco International Airport, and that, combined with environmental cleanup would complicate adding housing, Friedman said.
No formal action was taken by the Planning Commission on the project; formal approval will be sought by the developer during a future meeting, likely in coming months.
