The Concar Passage mixed-use development proposal in San Mateo that has sparked controversy for its massive size and potential to worsen traffic congestion is up for review by the Planning Commission Tuesday.
The commission is specifically tasked with reviewing the design of the proposal and will not vote to approve or disapprove it during the study session. The proposal is anticipated to be presented to the commission as a public hearing later in the summer.
One of the largest developments proposed in the city in decades, the project includes 961 housing units, approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space, a child care facility that can accommodate 70 children and 3 acres of open space. Of the housing units, 73 are reserved for those earning low incomes and 38 are for those earning moderate incomes. It has been heralded by housing proponents for its high unit count.
The project site is about 14.5 acres on Concar Drive between South Grant and South Delaware streets, currently occupied by Concar Shopping Center. The plan is to tear down all the retail buildings and rebuild the Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven and Peninsula Ballet Theatre as well as a food hall.
According to a staff report, the proposal during a meeting in 2018 was criticized not only for its size but also for being inward facing rather than outward facing toward the neighborhood and including open space that isn’t easily accessed by the public. Residents and commissioners also called for more variety in style, materials and colors of the building as well as additional bike and pedestrian improvements.
Since the meeting, Cannon Design Group, the city’s design review consultant, said: “While the project has retained the essence of its original land use and site planning framework, the parking layout, open space details and architectural design have been greatly refined,” according to the report.
Parking has been revised to be either at grade or below grade and entirely screened by buildings, the central open space has been increased substantially with an active arts plaza and passive park plaza and the massing has been revised to reduce the visual appearance from surrounding streets, according to the report’s summary of a memo prepared by the project’s architect.
Bike lanes, two protected bike intersections and a new protected pedestrian intersection have also been added.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The meeting ID is 833 1401 7477 or dial 408-638-0968 to participate in the meeting by phone.
