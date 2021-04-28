Weekly mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will restart in San Mateo County beginning this Thursday thanks to an influx of federally provided doses.
“Very soon we believe we will have enough vaccine for everyone who wants it, and we hope that is everyone in this county,” said County Manager Mike Callagy in a press release.
A federal allocation of 10,000 doses on top of the county’s more than 11,000 doses from the state will allow weekly mass vaccination clinics to reconvene, fulfilling goals of county officials to host both mass events and targeted clinics.
Officials plan to host up to three mass vaccinations events per week at the San Mateo County Event Center that has the capacity to administer roughly 4,000 doses per day. The site was routinely used as a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the start of the year before the county’s allocations diminished due to federal supply constraints and a state program that directed doses to its most underserved communities, none of which were in San Mateo County.
Before the vaccine slowdown, the county had enough doses to open a mass clinic at the San Francisco International Airport, signaling to the state it had the capacity to rapidly expand if allocated sufficient supply.
“The reopening of our mass vaccination site this week and continuing to provide doses to our community-based clinics in our most vulnerable neighborhoods means we can get more shots in more arms,” said Callagy.
The county will continue its focus on underserved communities by administering vaccines through targeted clinics in North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, San Mateo, Daly City, El Granada and Half Moon Bay.
Residents in these areas are among the county’s hardest hit by the pandemic but have continuously trailed the county as a whole in vaccinations by roughly 10%. Most recent data shows nearly 70% of the county’s population ages 16 and older have received at least one dose while 55.8% of eligible residents in the county’s Healthy Places Index census tracts, or most socioeconomically challenged communities, have been vaccinated.
Aligning with the state, vaccine appointments will be open to those 16 and older when Pfizer Inc. vaccines are being administered and to those 18 and older when Moderna or Johnson & Johnson doses are available. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Appointments must be booked at least three days in advance and are only open to those who live or work in San Mateo County, according to a county press release.
“The more vaccinations we can get out there quickly, the safer this county becomes and the sooner we can move forward to our new life post COVID-19,” said Callagy. “We need to have everyone think of this vaccine as a life-saving measure that moves us closer to normalcy.”
The county will also resume using J&J doses this week after receiving the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration. The doses had been paused after several people, predominantly women, reported experiencing blood clots.
Residents will be informed of what product will be offered at each clinic when booking an appointment and will be reminded when at the clinic. If offered a J&J vaccine, participants can opt out and reschedule to attend a different clinic offering a different vaccine.
Deputy Health Officer Dr. Curtis Chan said during a remote panel that the county could soon reach a point where vaccine hesitancy is more of an issue than vaccine access. The panel was held on Tuesday by Thrive Alliance, a nonprofit networking organization, for nonprofits funded by the county as trusted messengers during the pandemic.
While Chan admitted some vaccine concerns were valid, highlighting those of young women, yet still stressed the benefits of getting vaccinated and called on the help of trusted community partners to push a similar message.
“[Messaging is] going to need to be nuanced,” said Chan. “We should try to be as transparent and authentic as possible. And you all as trusted messengers are going to be the ones to increase vaccine uptake.”
Visit smchealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-program-overview for more information on accessing a COVID-19 vaccine.
