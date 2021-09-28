San Carlos School District students were permitted to go maskless when outdoors starting this Monday because of dropping COVID-19 infections and an increasing countywide vaccination rate, district officials said in a letter to parents.
“San Mateo County has one of the highest vaccination rates with one of the lowest COVID rates in the state. As a result of this information, SCSD has decided to discontinue our outdoor masking requirement starting Monday, September 27,” Superintendent Jennifer Frentress said in a letter addressed to parents on Friday, Sept. 24.
The district, with more than 2,600 students ranging from transitional kindergarten to eighth grade, was one of few in the county to require outdoor masking, a measure that went further than state health guidelines required. Students can still decide to mask outdoors if they please and are encouraged to stay home and get tested if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, read the letter.
The policy change comes as San Mateo County reaches a turning point with the most recent surge of COVID-19 infections, largely caused by the more infectious delta variant. New daily cases peaked at more than 100 infections during the summer surge but have now fallen to about 65 new cases, according to state COVID-19 dashboards.
A total of 12 SCSD students and staff members have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year last month, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard which only counts people who were on campus when County Health would consider them infectious.
For the week of Sept. 20, when Frentress announced the policy change, no student or employee tested positive and no children were placed in modified quarantine, a state guideline which allows asymptomatic students who have been in close contact to attend school while masked as long as the student tests at least twice and avoids extracurricular activities.
Vaccinations among the county’s roughly 672,000 eligible residents ages 12 and older have also continued to tick up, reaching 94% of those eligible and prompting the reduced masking requirements. Health officials anticipate younger children will become eligible for vaccination within the year, making the vaccine available to a substantial number of SCSD students.
Additional protective layers may be implemented and subtracted in response to any fluctuations of health conditions but masking outdoors is currently the only flexible measure, district spokesperson Amber Farinha said in an email.
“Throughout the year SCSD will continue to analyze the San Mateo County COVID-19 data, local trends and SCSD school data to determine when it may be appropriate to layer in additional COVID-19 protections above CDPH and San Mateo County Office of Education guidelines,” Frentress said in the statement. “We appreciate everyone’s ability to stay adaptable as information and conditions change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.