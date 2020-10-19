A yoga studio in Pacifica was issued a warning citation this week for allegedly violating San Mateo County's coronavirus pandemic public health order, the Pacifica Police Department said Friday.
Officers visited Pacifica Beach Yoga, located at 1615 Oceana Blvd., around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and noted a violation of the county’s face covering requirement inside businesses.
The studio’s owner was issued a warning for a first violation of the county health order, according to Pacifica police. After the first offense, businesses can be fined up to $3,000 for violating the health order.
Pacifica residents can report violations of the San Mateo County public health order by contacting the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
