A DoorDash driver who allegedly strangled and pushed a liquor store clerk into an ice cream freezer after arguing over wearing a mask is facing felony assault and threat charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Rimmer Cortez Garcia Jr., 31, Los Banos, is accused of strangling a 25-year-old clerk at Friends Market at 200 San Felipe Ave. in South San Francisco Wednesday after the clerk told Garcia that his mask, which only was covering his mouth, also had to cover his nose, prosecutors said.

When Garcia refused, the clerk allegedly told Garcia the order would be canceled unless he adjusted his mask. Garcia then went to the cash register and pushed the clerk, strangled him, pushed him into an ice cream freezer and strangled him again, prosecutors said. The clerk ran to the back of the store and called the police, and Garcia threatened to kill him, prosecutors said.

The alleged attack took place 10:25 p.m. March 24. Garcia entered a plea of not guilty. He has an April 9 preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

