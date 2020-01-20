Asante Spencer, Pooja Agarwal and Diya Mehta perform award-winning essays and poetry during the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Poetry Contest. Local students were honored at an awards ceremony held at the King Center in San Mateo on Saturday, January 18. Spencer won first place in the twelfth grade essay competition; Agarwal won first place in the ninth grade poetry competition; and Mehta won first place in the eighth grade poetry competition.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.