Tonye Kolokolo

Tonye Kolokolo

A Lyft driver who prosecutors say picked up a female passenger at The Swingin’ Door bar in San Mateo, drove to his home and raped her while she was passed out, is scheduled for a March 2 jury trial.

Tonye Weison Kolokolo, 46, of Tracy is charged with kidnapping for rape and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The new trial date was set Friday in San Mateo County court.

Prosecutors say Kolokolo picked up the woman and friend at the bar and drove the victim’s friend to her home in South San Francisco. Kolokoko was supposed to take the intoxicated victim to her home in San Bruno but instead drove to Tracy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription