A Lyft driver who prosecutors say picked up a female passenger at The Swingin’ Door bar in San Mateo, drove to his home and raped her while she was passed out, is scheduled for a March 2 jury trial.
Tonye Weison Kolokolo, 46, of Tracy is charged with kidnapping for rape and faces up to life in prison if convicted.
The new trial date was set Friday in San Mateo County court.
Prosecutors say Kolokolo picked up the woman and friend at the bar and drove the victim’s friend to her home in South San Francisco. Kolokoko was supposed to take the intoxicated victim to her home in San Bruno but instead drove to Tracy.
