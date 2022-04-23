Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, is seeking a third term to represent the San Mateo County coast and southern Peninsula in the state Legislature, challenged by Republican candidate and small businessperson Tim Dec.
Berman, elected in 2016, said he hopes to continue his work on education and climate policy in the newly formed 23rd district, which is replacing the current 24th district following the decennial redistricting process.
“I’ve been very effective both in getting important legislation passed in Sacramento, and also in the other half of the job, which is representing the district, helping constituents who need help,” Berman said during an interview this week.
The new District 23 covers much of the same territory as Berman’s current district, with boundaries shifted to encompass more of the coast to the north, plus Saratoga and a sliver of San Jose to the south, but with the loss of East Palo Alto and much of Sunnyvale.
Berman previously served on the Palo Alto City Council for four years beginning in 2012. He earned a degree in politics from Georgetown University, during which time he worked for U.S. Rep Anna Eshoo’s office and the U.S. Department of Justice. He earned a law degree from the University of Southern California and practiced corporate law before turning to local politics.
He said his political philosophy was shaped by his experience growing up in Palo Alto and realizing his privilege relative to some of his friends and classmates.
“I got to grow up in a safe neighborhood, I got to grow up with good public schools, and I didn’t do a damn thing to deserve that,” he said. “You can’t create equality of results, but I think we should create equality of opportunity.”
He said while he’s been successful in passing influential legislation, his focus shifted during the pandemic to helping constituents get connected with resources. “That is such a big priority for me, just being there for my constituents when they need help and when they are struggling to navigate state bureaucracy, or connecting them with our federal partners,” he said. “That’s what I’m going to continue to work on if I’m lucky enough to be reelected.”
Among his legislative work, he authored a rule to make permanent a pandemic era policy requiring all voters in the state be mailed ballots without needing to request them. He also passed a bill to ban the sale of gas-powered landscaping equipment — emissions from which are on par with those from passenger cars in the state.
On the education side of things, he authored legislation making it easier for community college students to transfer to four-year universities. He worked also to ease bureaucratic burdens on affordable housing developers.
According to his office, he has sent 61 bills to the governor in his first five years, among the highest success rates in the Legislature. He chairs the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, is a past chair of the Assembly’s Elections Committee, and created and chairs the Select Committee on the Master Plan for Higher Education.
Berman reports having more than $850,000 on hand to run his campaign. His endorsements include Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.
Berman’s office recently became the subject of harassment allegations. A former staffer last week said she faced retaliation from his office after reporting workplace misconduct, and claimed she was subjected to a mishandled investigatory process in part at the hands of Berman’s chief of staff. Berman said he was limited on what he could say due to a threat of litigation by Ferguson aimed at his office.
A lone opponent
To his right, Dec is running for the seat with fiscal conservatism, regulatory relief and environmental issues at the forefront. Dec said he wants to cut down on the increasingly toxic political climate with policy discussion that does not demonize the opposing party.
“I would really like to demonstrate that there’s rational, common-sense problem-solving Republicans out there that really are willing to reach across the aisle and find solutions that are best for everybody,” he said.
Dec runs a technology coaching business, and previously worked as a product engineer among other roles for various tech companies, including Apple where he worked until 2012. In 2013, Dec said he got a job working at the Apple store to reconnect with his passion for helping people, and later decided to start his own business. He holds a degree in molecular engineering from Oregon State University.
If elected, he said he would aim to end funding for high-speed rail, in addition to backing off on plans to extend health care coverage to undocumented immigrants. He said he would put money back into the state’s reserves and invest in education.
He said he is endorsed by the San Mateo County and Santa Clara County Republican parties. He’s raised $1,047 to run his campaign, according to public information. He said he hopes to kick his campaign into high gear after the primary.
California’s primary will be held June 7, narrowing the field to two candidates. The general election will be held Nov. 8.
