A man driving 62 mph in a 40 mph zone on Hillside Boulevard and Holly Avenue in South San Francisco was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol with an open container of beer in his car Monday, according to police.
The man, Orlando A. Barrios DeLeon, was also found to have a suspended license. He was shown to have had at least seven prior convictions for DUI, of which four were felony convictions resulting in state prison sentences, according to police.
