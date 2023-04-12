A 72-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in state prison for one count of felony possession of a knife and one count felony of methamphetamine after police detained him at the Millbrae Caltrain Station last May, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Monroe Jones, of Long Beach, was spotted on the train with what was thought to be a firearm May 4, 2022. Civilians reported and identified Jones, and deputies detained him on the train’s platform. The deputies conducted a sweep on the train and located a green rolling suitcase and a black duffel bag both belonged to Jones. He informed the officers the bags belonged to him and inside the green suitcase he had a BB gun. Jones consented to a search of his belongings and the officers found a Sig Sauer .177 caliber pellet gun, along with pellets. They also located a heavy black 20-inch metal shaft and a bag of methamphetamine in his wallet, according to the DA’s Office.
