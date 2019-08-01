A 37-year-old man who walked away from an Alternative Custody Program in Pacifica on Saturday was found and arrested in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Michael Baker was taken into custody shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 24th and Balmy streets in the city’s Mission District after several members of the public reported seeing him.
Baker, serving a sentence for transporting/importing a controlled substance and carrying/concealing a dirk or dagger, began participating in the voluntary program earlier in July and was scheduled to be released in March 2020, according to the CDCR.
The Alternative Custody Program allows eligible offenders to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community rather than state prison. That is where Baker is headed now, to San Quentin State Prison.
