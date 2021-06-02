Redwood City police are on the lookout for a man with shoulder-length hair who shot about 14 times into a homeless camp on Shasta Street underneath Woodside Road Monday night.
At about 10:55 p.m., police were called to the area of the 300 block of Buckeye Street on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers checking it out did not locate any victims or evidence but were eventually dispatched to the Target at 2485 El Camino Real on the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.
Fourteen 9 mm spent casings were located and collected at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Ryan Kimber at (650) 780-7138 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
