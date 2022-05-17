Deputies are on the lookout for a man who shot a gun in the air in front of a family gathering on the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue in North Fair Oaks Saturday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:49 p.m., deputies were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation reporting 10 gunshots in the area. Responding deputies found spent shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the party and learned that the man, who may have been associated with the party, began firing into the air from the sidewalk. He was last seen walking east on First Avenue but was not found, according to deputies.
