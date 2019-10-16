A 45-year-old man was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years of supervised probation Monday after he pleaded no contest to felony car theft and commercial burglary for breaking into Woodside Elementary School and taking one laptop and two iPads in June, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Justin Robert Huff received 140 days credit for time served and will return to court Nov. 13 for a restitution memo, according to prosecutors.
Huff was allegedly found June 28 by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies about a mile away from the school, which they believed had been broken into earlier in the day, according to prosecutors.
At around 6 a.m., an alarm was set off at the school, and deputies arriving to the scene found the doors of the computer lab open and one of the windows to the lab smashed. Several laptops and a projector were strewn on the ground, and a stolen truck was parked in the back parking lot of the school, according to prosecutors.
Medication and a San Francisco County Jail wristband with Huff’s name were found inside the vehicle, and Huff was found during a search conducted by deputies with one laptop computer and two iPad tablets, valued at some $3,000, according to prosecutors.
Huff is believed to have told the deputies his name was Justin Lynch, and the truck was reported stolen from a Millbrae restaurant. He was on felony probation for a grand theft conviction in 2019 at the time of the incident, according to prosecutors.
Huff is said to have also attempted to break into the Little Store restaurant in Woodside, where a window was smashed. He was not able to enter the store, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors.
Huff’s defense attorney Steve Chase could not be immediately reached for comment.
