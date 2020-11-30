MILLBRAE — A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday evening left the pedestrian injured, Millbrae Police Bureau officials reported.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a SUV driving northbound on El Camino Real at Silva Avenue in Millbrae struck a pedestrian, who was thrown a considerable distance.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, had serious injuries as a result of the collision, and was taken to a trauma receiving hospital. No further information was immediately available The cause of the collision was not immediately known, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Deputy Amanda Skillksy at askillsky@smcgov.org or the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.