San Bruno police arrested 38-year-old man who was swinging a machete Friday night, shortly after he brandished the weapon in a road rage incident.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of El Camino Real after receiving multiple reports about 9:53 p.m. of a man swinging a machete and running through a parking garage, according to a news release shared Tuesday by the San Bruno Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found the man — who was not identified in the news release — and was able to safely detain him using de-escalation techniques. No one was injured in the incident.
The ensuing investigation revealed the suspect appeared intoxicated and that he had earlier brandished the machete at another person after a road rage incident in the parking garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.