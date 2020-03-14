A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly giving a 14-year old family friend marijuana before raping her at Moss Beach last year, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Evans, 26, was arrested at Sacramento State University and booked into San Mateo County Jail for allegedly raping the teen on July 31, 2019. The arrest came after an extensive investigation, for which authorities obtained a $250,000 arrest warrant.
Anyone who has had any contact with the suspect, allowed him to be around children or believes he may have victimized anyone else is urged to contact police Detective Jose Velasquez at (650) 363-4062 or police Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008.
