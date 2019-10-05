A Redwood City man who was in critical condition after a police officer accidentally struck him with his vehicle in September has died, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
Alex Camron Hill, 25, succumbed to his injuries likely within the past week, but the coroner did not say when exactly.
The collision occurred on the morning of Sept. 16 when the police officer, who had 12 years on the force for Redwood City, was responding to a home invasion robbery in progress. The call came in at 9:47 a.m. reporting the home invasion on the 300 block of Poplar Avenue involving four masked male suspects, police said.
Responding to the call, the officer was driving on the wet road of El Camino Real south of James Avenue and lost control of the vehicle.
The patrol car struck the center median of the road where Hill was standing. The police vehicle then continued into the northbound lanes of traffic where it hit two other vehicles before coming to a stop on the east sidewalk, police said.
Hill was taken to a hospital and the officer involved was also hospitalized as a precaution. The police dog was not injured.
The drivers of the other vehicles hit by the patrol car were assessed at the scene and then released. Police said the investigation into the crash by the California Highway Patrol could take months. Suspects in the home invasion robbery have been identified but no one is in custody.
