A man was stabbed in the baggage claim area of a San Francisco International Airport terminal early Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco police.
The stabbing was reported around 4:55 a.m. in Terminal 3’s baggage claim area and officers arrived to find the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
A man has been detained in connection with the stabbing, which did not affect flights coming into or out of the airport. No other details about the case were immediately available.
