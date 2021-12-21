San Mateo police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2600 block of Flores Street, near 25th Avenue, Monday night.
At about 8:06 p.m., police officers responded to the location on the reports of shots fired and a collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man who told them he had been shot, according to police.
It was not a random act and police are working to arrest the responsible person, according to the department.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Luke Thornburg (650) 522-7654 or lthornburg@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650)522-7676.
