San Mateo police are on the lookout for a man who shot another man in the leg at or near the parking lot of La Hacienda Market on North Amphlett Boulevard Monday afternoon.
At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to the location on the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was found in the parking lot at 201 N. Amphlett Blvd. in stable condition, according to police.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The relationship between the shooter and victim is unknown as well as what led up to the shooting, according to police.
The victim as taken to a trauma center with a wound that was not life threatening, according to police.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700. Anonymous crime tips can be submitted online or by calling (650) 522-7676.
