San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are seeking a suspect who shot a man several times in unincorporated North Fair Oaks on Monday night.
Deputies responded at 8:33 p.m. to a call of shots fired on the 3100 block of William Avenue and found the victim a short distance away in the area of Glendale and Fifth avenues, sheriff’s officials said.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
After a search of the area for witnesses, evidence and surveillance footage, deputies determined that the suspect was a male with a skinny build and a light-colored sweatshirt that is possibly tan.
No arrest has been made in the shooting and anyone with information is encouraged to contact sheriff’s Detective Ron DeRespini at (650) 363-4055. People can also call the sheriff’s anonymous ip line at (800) 547-2700.
