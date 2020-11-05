A man was shot in the face in the parking lot of a hotel in Redwood City early Thursday morning, police said.
Redwood City police responded at 4:04 a.m. to a gunshot detection system activation at the Days Inn by Wyndham hotel at 2650 El Camino Real, and shortly after that learned from Atherton police that a gunshot victim was being driven to a hospital by his friend and was found at Middlefield Road and Ringwood Avenue.
The victim said he and his friend were staying at the Days Inn and were near their vehicle parked in front of their hotel room when a suspect approached and demanded that the victim “empty his pockets,” police said.
When the victim refused, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and shot him in the face. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital, according to police.
The suspect fled on foot and was last seen going through the hotel’s rear driveway toward El Camino Real. He is described as a black man about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Kimber at (650) 780-7138 or a tip line at (650) 780-7107.
