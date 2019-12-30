Menlo Park police are seeking a suspect who shot a dog and then rode off on a bicycle Sunday night.
Officers responded at 8:38 p.m. to the shooting reported on the 1100 block of Hollyburne Avenue and arrived to find the dog’s owner tending to the animal, which had been shot in the shoulder area, police said.
Investigators learned that the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black hooded jacked and dark-colored pants, rode by the home on a dark-colored mountain bike.
Upon seeing the dog in the yard, the suspect stopped his bicycle, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the dog for no apparent reason. The suspect then fled on the bike and was last seen riding north on Pierce Road, police said.
The dog, a 4-year-old terrier, was taken to a veterinarian and was in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.