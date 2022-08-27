An Oakland man accused of several robberies in San Mateo County and suspected of others in the Bay Area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Fajon Alfred Green, 22, pleaded no contest Aug. 26 to three counts of robbery and using a firearm for robberies in San Mateo, Millbrae and Daly City, the DA’s Office said.
Green was accused of following a man to his apartment on Mounds Road in San Mateo Nov. 3 and running up to him with a handgun to rob him of his $2,800 Tag Heuer watch and his wallet, the DA’s Office said. He also allegedly robbed people at Lake Merced Golf Course in Daly City and Crystal Springs Golf Club in Millbrae. Green was with an unidentified accomplice in the incidents. Police eventually found and arrested Green at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton, although his passenger fled on foot and escaped, prosecutors said. Green has served around one year of jail for the crimes.
