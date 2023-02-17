A man accused of the sexual assault of a juvenile in Redwood City in 2018 has been sentenced to three years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jaasiel Nunezcruz of Redwood City, 58, has completed his time in prison and will now go on parole, the DA’s Office said. He was arrested in 2021. He had previously agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution.
