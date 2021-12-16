A San Mateo man accused of stabbing his friend six times following an argument after drinking together at the Main Street Parking Garage in downtown San Mateo has been sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jose Sebastian Roque, 27, was hanging out with the victim and other friends May 28 when an argument and fight broke out. Roque pulled out a knife and stabbed the man four times in the torso and twice in the left arm. The man had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to the DA’s office.
Prosecutors said Roque had completed his year in prison before the sentencing and now has three years probation and must pay restitution.
