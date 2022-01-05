Carlos Cristerna of San Mateo has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for several alleged arson attempts in downtown San Mateo in November 2019, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Cristerna, 22, was accused of setting a trash can on fire at the Caltrain station, burning a cardboard pallet at the nearby Mi Rancho market on North B Street and setting fire to a mop in the downtown parking garage. Cristerna was on probation for arson for previous fires in March 2019. He has credit for time served of around four years, prosecutors said.
