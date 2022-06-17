A man accused of allegedly shooting a man who tried to enter his girlfriend’s apartment in San Carlos has pleaded no contest to illegal gun possession, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Edward John Smith, 44, is accused of going over to his girlfriend’s apartment complex on the 600 block of Cedar Street at 9:30 p.m. April 1 to talk with her. While they were both in the girlfriend’s room, another man, the victim, came by and tried to enter the room. The DA’s Office said Smith claims he allegedly shot the man in the forearm when the man opened a window near the door because Smith thought he had a knife.
The victim claimed Smith reached out through the window and shot him outside the apartment, prosecutors said. Smith then left the apartment complex and allegedly threw away the gun in a lagoon. The victim went to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The DA’s Office had previously charged Smith with attempted murder but dropped them after they could not prove which story was true. He was sentenced to two years probation and six months in county jail.
